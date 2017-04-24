Skies Monday afternoon were overcast on Long Island, and forecasters expect that will lead into a stretch of rainy conditions.
As of around 3:30 p.m., the closest rain was around Newark, said Tim Morrin, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.
Precipitation was not expected to move into New York City and Long Island until evening, when there could be spotty and very light rain, he said.
“Occasional light rain” is in the forecast for the period including the Tuesday morning commute, he said, with rain becoming steadier and heavier in the afternoon.
Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach around 54 degrees.
