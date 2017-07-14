Showers may still be in the forecast for Friday, but at least temperatures are cooler — by nearly 30 degrees.

Long Island MacArthur Airport saw a high of 92 on Thursday, tying the record for the day. Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the airport in Ronkonkoma recorded a temperature of just 63 degrees.

Friday is looking at highs in the low 70s, the National Weather Service says. Normal for the day is 82 degrees.

There’s a chance for showers to enter the picture Friday morning, with chances increasing for the overnight hours for some showers and thunderstorms.

“We’ll see cloudy skies with on and off showers today,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer. “Any shower may produce a downpour.”

There is also a “low chance for localized flash flooding” in Nassau and Suffolk, the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “The main threat will be this morning, and then again from late this afternoon into this evening.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Weather conditions on Friday morning were causing flight disruption at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority said in an alert, urging travelers to check with their airlines for the status of specific flights.

On Saturday morning, “we’ll see an early leftover shower,” Hammer said, “then developing sunshine with highs back in the 80s.”

“Mainly dry conditions are expected for the weekend with seasonable temperatures,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Saturday, which sees decreasing clouds, gradually becomes mostly sunny, the weather service says.

With Saturday and Sunday expected to see temperatures top out in the low to mid-80s, sunny skies are forecast for Sunday.