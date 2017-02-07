Snow looks to be in the picture later in the week, but for Tuesday it’s to be rain, with some areas seeing patchy fog, forecasters say.

Rain can be expected for the morning commute, with the steadiest precipitation midmorning and into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Looks for “on and off rain today,” said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman, with “one patch this morning and another early afternoon,” totaling about a quarter-inch in all.

As of just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 36 degrees, with fog and mist.

Highs Tuesday head up to about 47 degrees, leading into Wednesday, when around 58 degrees is expected, according to the weather service.

That means a record at the airport could be broken, 59 degrees set in 2009.

Next up, Hoffman said, is “breaking out the shovels.” That’s as temperatures take a dive overnight into Thursday morning down to the low to mid 30s, with potential for a winter storm starting early Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, about 5 inches of snow for most of Long Island, more like 6 for the East End, was considered likely, though “uncertainty with this storm remains high,” the weather service said, so it’s best to stay tuned as conditions could well change.

The storm’s track is important, Hoffman said, as it appears “we are almost on the northern edge, so any shift in track will change snow totals.”