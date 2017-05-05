Thunderstorms are possible Friday across Long Island, and there could be flooding in low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said.

There were showers early Friday and the heavier rain was expected to move in about midday or by early afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“Get ready for the wet weather. Bring the umbrella with you today,” Hoffman said.

The chance of rain Friday is 100 percent and new rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible, the weather service said.

There could be “minor poor drainage flooding in low lying areas,” the service said in a hazardous weather outlook, adding that there is a “marginal to slight risk for flash flooding.”

There is a small craft advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point, from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet, and from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to the Fire Island Inlet, the weather service said.

The temperature was expected to rise to near 59 degrees Friday with east winds of 17 to 21 mph, the weather service said.

There was also the possibility of a thunderstorm early Saturday and a chance of showers both weekend days — but “not a total washout,” Hoffman said.

The weather service forecast is for partly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the high 50s.