Last-minute holiday shoppers may want to bring along an umbrella on Saturday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Christmas Eve is expected to be wet during the day with rainfall amounts of up to one-quarter to one-half inch.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rain on Saturday is expected to let up starting at about 3 p.m., forecasters said. High temperatures are predicted to be in the high 40s.

Conditions clear overnight — in time for Santa Claus to make his rounds — and then it’s a sunny Sunday Christmas, with daily highs in the low 40s.

“No white Christmas for Long Island,” Hoffman said.

Long Island Events20-plus upcoming events around Long Island