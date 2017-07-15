Most of the clouds that hung over Long Island on Saturday morning have moved out, making for an afternoon of sunny skies in most areas, according to the National Weather Service.

“The last of the clouds are departing central and eastern Long Island,” said Gary Conte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, in a telephone interview at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Highs were expected to climb back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s — though there could still be a small pop-up shower.

“We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours,” Conte said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said temperatures will be seasonable, though it will remain humid. The wind will be north to south around 5 to 10 mph — not the best conditions for going sailing.

Expect highs of 84 degrees in Westbury, 83 in Babylon, 82 in Coram, 80 in New Suffolk and 78 in Sag Harbor, on the East End, Hammer said.

According to the weather service, the normal high at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 82 and the normal low is around 66.

Hammer said the UV index will be high — at 7 — and the waves will be 2 to 3 feet on the ocean and 1 foot for Long Island Sound, with visibility improving as the day goes on and water temperatures between 68 and 74 degrees.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, with lows around 68 degrees.

The best day of the weekend arrives on Sunday, when the skies will be mostly sunny with highs warming up to 86. The humidity will be more moderate, and the winds will be northwest to south at 5 to 10 mph. Lows at night also will be warmer, around 70.

Hammer said Sunday will be a “gorgeous” day.