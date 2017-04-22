Clouds and possible light rain are in store for Long Islanders on Saturday as a low pressure system passes to the south, forecasters said.

Highs on Saturday will be around 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. Skies are expected to clear later, with overnight temperatures expected to dip to the low to mid-40s.

As of 8 a.m., the temperature was 49 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with overcast skies and winds from the north at 12 mph.

“We are beginning this Earth Day with some unsettled weather,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said Saturday. “We have the cloudy skies and some scattered showers moving in.

“It’s a good idea for everyone to keep a rain jacket or umbrella with them today as we’ll have a few periods of some light scattered rain showers even into the middle of this afternoon,” he said Saturday.

The day’s expected highs in the upper 50s to around 60 are “in line” with the normal average high for this time of year, Hammer said.

After the clearing overnight, “Sunday will end up being the better half of the weekend,” Hammer said, with a mix of sun and clouds — and the rain staying south of Long Island.

A mostly sunny Sunday will bring high temperatures near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

There’s a chance of rain by Monday morning, with steadier rain possible Tuesday, forecasters said.

Later in the week, Hammer said, temperatures “begin to rebound nicely with some dry weather and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.”