Showers and thunderstorms are possible over Long Island for much of Friday and into the weekend, forecasters said.

Storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

“Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms have a chance to produce flash flooding,” the weather service said in issuing a hazardous weather outlook for the Long Island region.

There is also a small craft advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for ocean waters, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected the first round of bad weather to move through the area before noon Friday and the second round in the late evening.

High temperatures Friday and through the weekend should be in the mid 80s, the weather service said.

Saturday could start out with rain, then clouds during the midday hours and rain again in late evening, the weather service said.

Sunday should be sunny with a high in the mid 80s, and the workweek starts Monday with an expected repeat of Sunday’s weather.