Long Islanders can expect “fairly tranquil” weekend weather with seasonal temperatures and little chance for precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday morning’s skies were mostly clear with some patchy fog and clouds dissipating over the East End, said John Cristantello, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. The high temperature for the day should be in the mid-80s for most of the Island and in the low 80s for the East End.

Some clouds could filter back in throughout the course of the day, Cristantello said. “But I don’t think it’ll be a ‘mostly cloudy’ day,” he said.

The chance for showers remains low for Saturday, Cristantello said, with the highest chance for an isolated scattered shower or thunderstorm possible for a short period after 4 p.m. After that, the rest of the weekend forecast looks dry, he said.

Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said this weekend will be “pretty gorgeous” overall. Saturday will remain a bit humid, with a possibility of passing, isolated showers lasting from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Not everyone will see one,” he said, and much of the day will be dry and a bit breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph.

The UV index for Saturday is at level 8, which puts a risk of sunburn at 20-25 minutes of exposure, he said.

Overnight into Sunday, a cold front will move in and temperatures will drop to the mid-60s across the Island, with the Pine Barrens likely reaching the 60-degree mark, he said.

Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 80s in most spots, Cristantello said, but “certainly more in the way of sun” with only “a few” clouds and dry weather.

Sunday will see “gorgeous, sunny weather,” again with a high UV index, Hammer said, “which we’ll have for most of the rest of the summer.”

With lower humidity, Sunday will be “much more comfortable,” Hammer said.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 82 at Islip’s Long Island MacArthur Airport.

For those heading to the beaches this weekend, expect water temperatures at Jones Beach to be closer to 70 degrees while East End beaches remain a bit cooler in the upper 60s, Cristantello said. There is a moderate risk for rip currents on Saturday, the weather service said in an advisory.

The lovely weather will continue into Monday before a chance for a spotty shower or storm builds up on Tuesday. No heat waves or other significant weather is on the horizon, Hammer said, as temperatures hold around the low 80s for much of the next 7 to 10 days.