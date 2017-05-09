There is a 20 percent showers through midday Tuesday before skies turn sunny after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
“We do have some clouds to start out our morning. We have had some sprinkles out east,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Temperatures started out in the 40s early Tuesday, but were expected to rise to near 60 degrees, the weather service said. Winds are from the northeast at about 9 mph.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, and Thursday and Friday partly sunny before rain likely returns this weekend, the weather service said.
Daytime temperatures during the week should be in the low 60s with winds in the single digits, the weather service said.
There is a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day, and a 30 percent chance of showers for the return to work Monday, the weather service said.
