Light snow that moved in overnight rapidly moved off to the east and away from Long Island by midmorning Friday as a winter weather advisory for the East End expired at 10 a.m., forecasters said.
Communities on the North Fork saw the most accumulating snow, getting about 4 inches, with the South Fork seeing about 3 inches, the National Weather Service said. The rest of the Island got about 1 to 2 inches.
Most Popular
Get ready for another round, especially on eastern Long Island, where a winter storm watch is in effect for Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. and lasting throughout the day.
This more significant snowfall could bring about hazardous travel conditions, the weather service said, with visibilities of half a mile or less.
Snow may accumulate up to 4 to 6 inches east of the William Floyd Parkway, forecasters said.
“It’s a coastal hugger,” weather service meteorologist Tim Morrin said of the storm, which is expected to begin after daybreak Saturday. “The further east you go across the Island has the better chance for the most snow.”
As of Friday morning, the line where “plowable” snow meets “brushable” snow was somewhere around the Nassau/Suffolk border, he said.
Morrin said that transition line certainly can shift in the hours leading up to the storm.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.