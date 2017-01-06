Early morning risers on Long Island were awakening to light snow, falling since around midnight to 1 a.m., and wet, sometimes slippery roads, the National Weather Service said.

That’s as light snow is expected to blanket the area with 1 to 2 inches for Nassau and western Suffolk and 2 to 3 inches for eastern Suffolk, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 a.m. Friday, urging drivers to “be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities.”

The Long Island Rail Road issued an advisory, asking passengers to “use caution on platforms/staircases and when entering/exiting trains.”

With more snow expected in eastern Suffolk, dozens of schools on the East End announced delayed openings.

Snow had already ended in New York City by just after 5 a.m., and that back edge of the system will be moving from west to east across the Island, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

Expect that tapering off to occur from about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Hoffman said.

As of about 7 a.m., light snow was falling at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where the temperature was 28 degrees, according to the weather service’s site.

Friday’s high temperatures are forecast for the mid-30s, with Saturday reaching around 30 degrees, the weather service said.

A second round of snow is on tap for Saturday, especially affecting areas of Suffolk County primarily east of the William Floyd Parkway, for which a winter storm watch has been issued for the morning through late night hours.

There’s potential for 4 to 7 inches in those parts, with the rest of the Island looking at a possible 3 to 4 inches, the weather service said.

This more significant snowfall could bring about hazardous travel conditions, the weather service said, with visibilities of half a mile or less.