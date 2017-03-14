A blizzard warning and a winter storm warning for Long Island have been canceled as a late-winter storm tracked to the northwest, ushering in milder air, forecasters said.

“Most of Long Island will be under 6 inches of snow,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The highest amounts will be on Nassau’s North Shore, he said. About 2 to 5 inches of snow have fallen so far on Long Island, Hoffman said. Trace amounts to 2 inches of snow are expected on the East End.

A winter weather advisory was in place for northern Nassau County through 8 p.m., advising of snow and sleet, along with winds from the north at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

As of 7 a.m., snow was making a changeover, with more sleet in the mix, said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. That was being seen at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the weather service’s office in Upton, as well as in Shirley. East Hampton was reporting all rain, with the temperature at 34 degrees.

“For the most part, so far so good,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in an interview on “Good Morning America” at about 7:10 a.m. “The storm moved west a little bit. It’s more of an issue for us in upstate New York …”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In an interview with News 12 Long Island on Tuesday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said “probably 3 to 6 inches” of snow will fall on some parts of the county Tuesday.

“The roads are passable, but they have that icy, slick mix on them,” Bellone said. “The roads are not impassable for the duration, but they’re still slick and dangerous. If you can stay inside you should, but if you have to get on the roads take it real easy.”

With snow having started at around 1 to 2 a.m., morning commuters were warned of potential whiteout conditions on the roads that will make driving extremely dangerous, the weather service said.

As of just past 6 a.m., snowfall at the News 12 studio in Woodbury was 3½ inches, Hoffman said in a tweet.

There remains an increased threat for moderate coastal flooding and dune erosion during the Tuesday morning and afternoon high tide cycles, the weather service said.

As of 6 a.m., the Long Island Rail Road was still offering normal weekday schedule, with some trains being delayed by up to 20 minutes because of equipment problems, late-arriving connections and switching problems outside the East River tunnels. Earlier, eastbound trains were bypassing Woodside, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens stations.

The railroad, however, said in a Twitter message posted at 5:20 a.m. that riders should expect cancellations as conditions worsen.

Most Long Island school districts, federal and state courts, and social services centers were to be closed Tuesday.

All Suffolk Transit fixed route and SCAT bus service would be canceled Tuesday, Suffolk County announced Monday.

Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE bus, said passengers should expect major delays, service modifications, detours and the potential of service suspension in the early afternoon.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Currently, all NICE Bus routes are operational, with heavy delays,” NICE spokesman Lloyd Singer said. “Detours are likely as road conditions deteriorate.”

North Shore routes will become particularly treacherous as the storm progresses, the bus company said in an electronic alert to riders.

The Port Authority said it expected hundreds of flight cancellations at the three area airports its operates: LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said early Tuesday that many roads were down to blacktop, “but they are slick.”

“So for now, it isn’t really too bad,” he told News 12 Long Island shortly after 6 a.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With William Murphy and Alfonso A. Castillo