The workweek was winding down Friday afternoon with some drizzle and patchy fog, forecasters said, and highs in the low 50s.

Areas of patchy fog are to be continuing overnight, but there shouldn’t be too much of an impact on the Friday evening commute, said Joe Pollina, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. That’s as visibility would still be two miles.

Just before 2 p.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 53 degrees, with overcast skies and winds from the east at 6 mph.

The weather was causing afternoon flight delays at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines about specific flight delays.

“Drier weather coming in for Earth Day,” which is Saturday, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, he said, with highs near 60.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sunday was expected to bring highs in the upper 50s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Early next week could be bringing some showers, and Hoffman says a look further shows the possibility for the week to end with above normal temperatures.