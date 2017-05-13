The rain that started to fall across western Long Island was expected to increase and cover the rest of the area as Saturday wears on, the National Weather Service said, but there is some hope for a less wet Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Showers began moving in between 4 and 6 a.m. Saturday, said Faye Barthold, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. As of 11:15 a.m., the East End was still dry, she said.

“The rain has been a little slow to move to the east; it’s still dry in Montauk,” Barthold said. “Rain will, however, spread over the whole area in the next couple hours.”

The steadiest and heaviest will come in the afternoon and continue into the evening, she said. Barthold forecast that time to be around 2 or 3 p.m.

Long Island could see about 2 inches of rain altogether, Barthold said. Areas prone to flooding during heavy rains could see some issues during peak rain times, after 2 p.m. and again about 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Weather-related delays were reported at Kennedy Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Arriving flights were delayed an average of 3 hours and 40 minutes, the agency said, advising travelers to check with their airlines about specific flight delays.

The weather service issued a coastal flood statement for the South Shore bays of western Long Island, in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, advising of the possibility for “isolated minor coastal flooding of the most vulnerable shore roads and/or basements.”

Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said although Saturday will be a “soaker to start the Mother’s Day weekend,” the holiday to celebrate moms will “not be a washout by any means.”

Hammer warned that winds whipping around 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts, will make Saturday have “a raw feel outside” when coupled with the heavy rainfall. The rain should start to taper off from west to east after midnight, Hammer said.

For Mother’s Day, “we will still have a chance for showers around, but it won’t be as prolonged as we’ll see today, as a steady rain all day,” Barthold said. “It should definitely be better than today.”

Temperatures Saturday will be “quite cool” with highs in the low to mid 50s, Barthold said. Overnight, the temperatures will fall back into the mid 40s.

Sunday “will start to warm up a bit,” with temperatures perhaps still in the upper 50s on the East End while the rest of the Island feels like the low to mid 60s.

Breezy winds will accompany the rain Saturday. They will diminish a bit on Sunday but still be palpable, Barthold said.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 66; Tuesday, a high of 72; Wednesday and Thursday warm up to the mid 80s in parts of Nassau County, in the 70s inland and the mid 60s on the South Shore and East End.

Friday will carry on the “nice stretch of weather,” with temperatures in the low 70s into the weekend.

With Laura Blasey