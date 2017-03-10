A snowstorm arrived on Long Island later than expected Friday morning, enabling schools to stay open and putting more commuters on the roads than would be expected, officials said.

More people getting to work meant more people would be on potentially slick roads for the evening rush hour, the officials said.

“Take it easy. Take it slow,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone advised during a morning news conference, “ ... particularly on that commute home where conditions could be pretty slick, pretty dangerous.”

Pinelawn Road on this snowy morning @Newsday pic.twitter.com/TNXnL2LPAK — Rachel Weiss (@RachMWeiss) March 10, 2017

Shortly after 9 a.m. the National Weather Service downgraded the winter storm warning for eastern Suffolk to a winter weather advisory, which is in effect for eastern Suffolk until 4 p.m. and for the rest of Long Island until 2 p.m.

Weather service meteorologist Tim Morrin said the latest data and trends are showing Long Island will get 3 to 5 inches of snow and not an average of 6 inches — the criteria for a winter storm warning. He said there still may be some isolated higher amounts.

Police officials in Suffolk and Nassau said they saw no uptick in traffic accidents Friday morning.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“This isn’t a panic-button type of storm ... but roads are going to be slick and snow will accumulate during the day,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said at the news conference with Bellone in Commack.

Bellone said conditions for the evening rush hour would depend on how rapidly the snow fell during the day.

“We’re hopeful that there is going to be less sticking on the roadway, less accumulation on the roadway,” Bellone said.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said roads were relatively free of accumulated snow during the morning rush, but he warned motorists: “You should not get a false sense of security.”

“I’m worried more about what happens tonight,” he told News 12 Long Island in a telephone interview.

The Long Island Rail Road reported no major problems during the morning rush, but urged travelers to allow for extra travel time and to be careful on platforms and staircases and when entering and leaving trains.

As for schools, only one public district — Montauk — canceled classes because of the snow. Some districts canceled after-school activities.

By 10 a.m. between 2 to 3 inches of snow had fallen in Patchogue and East Islip, according to reports submitted to the weather service.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. the weather service issued a statement saying “moderate to locally heavy snow” would continue over the area for the next hour, during which time visibilities would be limited to 1/2 mile or less at times.

Forecasters had expected snow to move in during overnight hours, but the first flakes did not start falling until after sunrise.

“Some snow will be moderate to heavy at times between 8 a.m. and noon,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

With temperatures still above freezing, earlier morning commuters still faced wet roadways.

Those getting a little later start, as temperatures drop and snow intensity picks up, were warned to be on the lookout for roads covered with slush and snow.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Snow wraps up in the afternoon, but there’s also potential in late afternoon into evening for snow showers, brief but possibly heavy, as an arctic front moves in, bringing much colder air for the weekend.

Watch for a “hard freeze” overnight Friday, meaning icy roads, Hoffman said. Winds also pick up, gusting to 30 mph, meaning wind chill could make it feel like the single digits.