Snow began falling about 7 a.m. on Long Island, just as many commuters were taking to the roads.

“Some snow will be moderate to heavy at times between 8 a.m. and noon,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service advised drivers to beware of reduced visibility.

“A band of moderate to locally heavy snow will reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times across Long Island over the next hour, producing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour,” the special weather statement said. “Motorists should use caution when traveling this morning as the snow will accumulate on roadways during the morning rush.”

As of close to 5:30 a.m., snow, moving in from the north, had started falling across parts of Long Island Sound, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

With temperatures still above freezing, earlier morning commuters will be facing wet roadways, he said. Those getting a little later start, as temperatures drop and snow intensity picks up, should be on the lookout for roads covered with slush and snow.

“We’re hopeful it’s not sticking on the streets as much,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told News 12 Long Island just after 7:30 a.m.

Remaining in effect are a winter storm warning for eastern Suffolk — that’s east of the William Floyd Parkway — through 4 p.m., and a winter weather advisory through 2 p.m. for the rest of the Island.

Overall, snowfall could amount to around 3 to 6 inches for the Island, with those higher amounts out east, said Peter Wichrowski, also a weather service meteorologist, based in Upton.

Those amounts would be higher, however, for areas that see moderate to heavy banding, when snowfall rates could be an inch, possibly 2, an hour.

Snow wraps up in the afternoon, but there’s also potential in late afternoon into evening for snow showers, brief but possibly heavy, as an Arctic front moves in, bringing much colder air for the weekend.

Watch for a “hard freeze” overnight Friday, meaning icy roads, Hoffman said. Winds also pick up, gusting to 30 mph, meaning wind chill could make it feel like the single digits.

Saturday, he said, is breezy and cold, with highs of around 29 degrees.

With William Murphy