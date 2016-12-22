Long Island on Thursday is expected to get a few spotty morning showers followed by a mix of sun and clouds, the National Weather Service said.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the precipitation should move out of Nassau and Suffolk counties around noon.
Both Hoffman and the service’s Upton office see daily highs topping out at about 45 degrees with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph shifting west during the afternoon.
For the next few days Hoffman called for slightly warmer than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions.
“Temperatures are a little above normal going into the weekend,” Hoffman said. “Chances of a white Christmas are almost zero.”
Conditions Thursday night are mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows are in the low 30s.
Friday opens under mostly sunny skies with daily highs in the low to mid 40s.
