Early risers on Long Island may need to pack an umbrella and some optimism as they awake on Saturday to thick clouds, torrential rain and lightning strikes, all ahead of a much brighter and more pleasant day by afternoon.

Meteorologists promise the day will dry out by 10 a.m. and it will become partly to mostly sunny with highs ranging from an unseasonably warm 70 to 80 degrees.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said the quick-moving scattered storms will be “short-lived” and added that the strongest activity will be off shore just south of Long Island as the morning goes on. He said the storms would be moving at about 55 mph out toward the east.

“You can expect your Saturday to start out a little bit on the soggy side as a band of showers moves through,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bill Korbel. “They should be gone before noontime — maybe 9 or 10 o’clock they’re out of here.”

Pat Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said at about 7 a.m. that the unsettled weather coming from the west was already over in most areas on the Island and that Islandwide it should be over by about 8 a.m.

“Right now from Islip on west the rain is over,” Maloit said. “On the East End we could see some rain for about the next hour.”

Korbel said some breaks of sun come Saturday afternoon. “With the west wind we’re looking at temperatures around 80 in northern Nassau and northeastern Suffolk,” Korbel added. He said it will be cooler on the South Shore.

Look for high temperatures of 80 in Syosset, 79 in Smithtown, 77 in Selden, 75 in Valley Stream, 74 in Bay Shore and 72 in Southold, Korbel said. The water temperature for those taking their boats out to enjoy the day will be about 50 degrees.

But the clouds move in again Saturday night, when the lows dip into the 50s ahead of a mostly cloudy Sunday, when highs will cool off to near 60 and lows are expected near 50.

On Monday sun returns and the highs reach 70 as many Long Islanders return to work; there will be a mix of sun and clouds that continues through Wednesday. Monday’s overnight lows warm up to near 57.

Highs Tuesday will again be near 70 with lows around 50, and on Wednesday the temperature drops slightly — highs will be near 67 and the lows cool off to near 48.

Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high this time of year is 62 at Islip and the low 45.