Long Island can look forward to basking in another day of bright sunshine Thursday, forecaster said.
“Lovely! Another almost perfect day — low humidity and an almost totally clear sky,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.
The high daytime temperature Thursday should be in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be south and in the single digits, the weather service said.
Friday will start out sunny, but showers and thunderstorms could move in later in the day, the weather service said.
Temperatures will continue to be in the low 80s Friday, the weather service said.
The wet weather could continue Saturday morning, but Sunday should be partly sunny, the weather service said.
Daytime high temperatures during the weekend will be in the high 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.
The workweek resumes Monday with a chance of showers, the weather service said.
