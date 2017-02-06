Sunny Monday, a warm and rainy Tuesday, a Wednesday that could bring record high temperatures — then, wham, a storm overnight into Thursday with increasing potential for “plowable” amounts of snow, the National Weather Service said.

Call it “a little weather whiplash,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

That’s as a “rather chaotic” pattern was setting up Monday over the Pacific Ocean, one that’s expected to result in a storm system delivering precipitation to Long Island, the weather service said.

At this point, the timing is yet to be pinned down, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. That’s as forecast models have yet to come into better agreement as to whether the storm would start as rain and switch to snow — or if this is to be mainly a snow event. Some snow accumulation is expected, he said, with “less certainty as to exactly how much.”

Hoffman, too, pointed to a coastal storm for Thursday that was being tracked. As for snow accumulation, “stay tuned,” he said.

Based on Monday morning’s data, the weather service said there was a 30 percent chance for 6 inches of snow or more.

Timing is especially interesting, he said, as Wednesday is expected to see temperatures well above normal, reaching the mid-50s. That’s to be followed by a dip to the high 20s in the overnight hours — and reaching just around 34 on Thursday.

One worry, he said, is that such a setup of a balmy day, with snow on its heels, “could catch some people off guard.”

Before then, though, Monday brings highs of around 40 degrees, feeling cooler with windchill, the weather Service said.

It’s “sunshine and dry today,” Hoffman said.