Look for sunny skies for Monday, the start of February’s first full workweek, forecasters say.

Highs of around 40 degrees are expected, feeling cooler with windchill, the National Weather Service said.

It’s “sunshine and dry today,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Winds are west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

As of just before 7 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 36 degrees, feeling like 27 with the windchill, as west winds were gusting at 20 mph.

The overnight hours then bring a 30 percent chance of rain, with Tuesday upping that to a 90 percent chance for rain throughout the day and into the night, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s highs are around the mid 40s.

“Rain will continue across the area Tuesday night before tapering off early Wednesday morning,” according to the weather service’s regional summary.

This week brings “a little weather whiplash,” Hoffman said, with record high possible Wednesday followed by chance of snow Thursday.

There’s “potential for a winter storm late Wednesday night into Thursday,” with an increasing chance for “plowable snow,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

As the “atmosphere dynamics” that could lead to the storm’s development in this are still over the Pacific Ocean, uncertainty was high as of Monday morning, the weather service said.