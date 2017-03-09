Long Islanders should enjoy Thursday morning’s commute while they can. Give it a day, and they can expect to be heading to work with snow falling, forecasters say.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday, telling of “hazardous/slippery travel,” thanks to periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain.

And morning commuters will be “right in the thick of it,” said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Drivers should use caution and be prepared for slippery roads and times when visibility will be reduced to half a mile, the weather service said.

A range of 3 to 5 inches of snow is mentioned for the advisory region, with around 4 inches most likely for Long Island, Barthold said. Still, there are uncertainties as to “timing, as well as placement of heaviest snow banding,” the weather service said, so areas could see higher amounts.

“Rain will mix with and change to snow between 2 and 3 a.m.,” said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. “Snow will be light to moderate at times toward morning” with 1 to 2 inches by morning.

“Watch for slick/icy roads,” Hoffman said.

Temperatures are to be around freezing.

Thursday is forecast to see sunny skies, breezy conditions, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s.

As of just before 10 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 55 degrees, feeling more like 49 with the wind chill. Winds from the west were 26 mph, gusting to 44 mph.

There’s a chance of rain to start around 8 p.m., mixing with snow shortly after midnight, with all snow soon after that, Barthold said. Snow diminishes by the afternoon.