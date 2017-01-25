With Monday’s nor’easter pretty much in the rearview mirror, Wednesday is to bring mostly sunny skies and highs around the mid to upper 40s, forecasters say.
“With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will rise well into the 40s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.
What’s more, look for “temperatures above normal through Friday,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.See alsoLatest forecastSee alsoCheck live traffic for your commute
Still, breezy conditions persist Wednesday, making it feel cooler, thanks to the windchill.
The temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport at just before 5 a.m. was 36 degrees, feeling more like 27, with 15 mph winds from the northwest, gusting to 29 mph.
Overnight Wednesday brings “mostly cloudy skies,” Hoffman said, “with some spotty showers toward morning.”
Comments
