Temperatures across Long Island will be well above normal this weekend, with precipitation holding off until Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

On Saturday, early fog “will burn off pretty quickly,” leading the way to highs in the low-to-mid 50s, said Jay Pollina, a meteorologist with the service’s Upton bureau.

The day will stay dry, and more patchy fog will creep in overnight when the temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, Pollina said.

“Our lows will be near where our normal highs are so that’s pretty warm,” Pollina said.

The normal high temperature for this time of year at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 38, with the normal low at 23, he said.

On Sunday, temperatures will cool off a bit into the lower 50s and the upper 40s for the Twin Forks out east, Pollina said. Rain will start to move in mainly in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers starting in the late morning. The highest chance of rain will come in the afternoon to overnight, becoming heavy at times by Monday morning.

A high wind watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Pollina said. Sustained winds can reach up to 30-40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph, he said.