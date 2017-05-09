With temperatures mostly in the mid-50s during the day Tuesday, the overnight hours head down to the low to mid-40s in most areas, forecasters say.
The pine barrens area could see temperatures in the upper 30s, said Jay Engle, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.
Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 60s, and the upper 50s for the East End, he said.
Thursday and Friday bring mostly sunny, then partly cloudy skies, respectively, before rain likely returns this weekend, the weather service said.
Daytime temperatures during the week should be in the low 60s with winds in the single digits, the weather service said.
There is a 60 percent chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.