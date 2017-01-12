Expect a rainy start to Thursday on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain for Nassau and Suffolk counties, mainly before 1 p.m., the service’s Upton office said.

Clouds linger through most of the day, with high temperatures pushing into the mid 50s, the service said.

Southwest winds blow at 15 to 20 mph.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said that except for a cold weekend most of the next week will feature above-normal temperatures.

Hoffman said that daily highs Thursday are near the record high for the day — 58 degrees in 1995.

Overnight lows are in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies, but conditions clear Friday, which looks to be mostly sunny with daily highs in the mid to upper 40s.