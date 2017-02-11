A cloudy and dry Saturday will linger across Long Island before a wintry mix and rain creeps in Sunday only to be followed by intense winds on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A warm front was moving through the area Saturday morning, bringing with it temperatures that warmed up to the upper 30s, said David Stark, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. Highs may reach the low- to mid-40s, he said, while partly to mostly skies will stick around for the rest of the day.

Saturday night, cloud cover will thicken up as temperatures drop back down toward the freezing mark, Stark said.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on where the temperatures are at the start of the precipitation; if they’re right around freezing it could create icy conditions on the road,” Stark said. “We’re kind of on that fine line where the temperatures are going to to be 32 overnight and around 32 to 34 at daybreak, so we have to see the how road and surface temperatures in the area are when that wintry mix falls.”

But by 10 a.m. Sunday, the temperatures are expected to rise to about 35 to 36 degrees, which would not cause a hazard for icing roads, he said.

No precipitation is expected until early Sunday morning, when a brief mix of rain and snow could start around daybreak and last a few hours, Stark said. It will change over to just rain at about 10 to 11 a.m., he said, and will continue through the rest of the day.

“The rain should be on the light side, overall,” Stark said. “If there is any accumulation at the beginning, it’ll only be just a couple tenths of an inch.”

The rain will end late Sunday afternoon into evening, Stark said.

“But behind that, we’ll have a period of very windy conditions late Sunday into Monday,” Stark said.

A storm developing off the New England coast, which won’t impact Long Island directly, will push strong winds in the Island’s direction, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph persistently through the day Monday, he said.

Temperatures Monday will be right around 40 degrees, Stark said, and it should remain dry. The winds are expected to die off Monday night, he said.