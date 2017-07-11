A strong thunderstorm is expected to affect areas of Nassau and western Suffolk County until 6:30 pm, with the possibility of winds over 30 mph and pea-sized hail, the National Weather Service said at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast features “almost typical summer weather — some clouds and hit-and-miss showers and storms,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

A hazardous weather statement had been in effect warning of “a small chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.”

From now through Friday “episodes of showers and thunderstorms can be expected with some localized heavy rainfall,” the National Weather Service said in its regional outlook.

Areas on the East End saw some early morning showers move through, with Montauk registering 0.43 inches of rain, said Brian Ciemnecki, weather service meteorologist, with his office in Upton also seeing a shower.

With warm and humid conditions, Tuesday’s highs were expected to range from 80 to 87 degrees, Hoffman said.

The day “won’t be a great beach day with a mostly cloudy sky & storms,” the weather service said in an earlier tweet, but anyone who does head out to the ocean should know there’s a high rip current risk at ocean beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday brings a 30 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-80s, heading up to around 90 for Thursday.