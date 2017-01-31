The forecast for Tuesday is for light snow, with a coating to up to 2 inches expected for areas of Long Island.
Morning commuters are likely to mostly get a pass, as the snow is forecast to start from 9 to 11 a.m., said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Rain could be mixing in for the afternoon.
Mostly, a coating to an inch of snow is expected, he said, “with 1 to 2 inches possible along the North Shore.”
The drive home could take a little longer, as “roads could be a little icy and slick, Hoffman said.
At just before 5 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to head up to the mid 30s, forecasters say.
Wednesday is expected to be breezy and partly sunny, warming up to the mid 40s.
Comments
