Tuesday promises to be a sunny day on Long island with temperatures in the mid-80s, but a bit more humid, forecasters said.
“It’s going to be a nice, summery day again today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said. “It’s slightly more humid, and slightly uncomfortable.”
High daytime temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the low 80s, and nighttime lows will be in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms might move in Tuesday night, probably after 11 p.m., the weather service said.
There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, the weather service said.
There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms again Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon, but otherwise mostly cloudy, the weather service said.
Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny, and Sunday should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.
