Tuesday morning’s cloud cover has been diminishing in the afternoon, forecasters said, as temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70s.

While the area is seeing some breaks of sun in lower clouds, some cirrus clouds at a higher level will be moving over the area, meaning partly sunny conditions, said Nelson Vaz, National Weather Service meteorologist, based in Upton.

Long Island most likely will see dry conditions, though a few isolated afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, he said.

“There is a small chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but mainly dry by that point,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

The daytime high is expected to reach the high 70s, with temperatures heading up to around 80 degrees for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny — “gorgeous days,” Hammer said — but rain might move in after that.

“Toward the weekend, things get a little unsettled,” Hammer said. “There will be a few showers or a thunderstorm at times over the weekend, but that’s still far away, and to try to nail down the timing on that now is simply not possible,” Hammer said.