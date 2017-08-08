Patchy drizzle sprinkled Long Island on Tuesday morning, but skies were expected to turn sunny later in the day, forecasters said.
“There is a small chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but mainly dry by that point,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.
The daytime high will get close to 80 degrees, and that will be about the same high for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny — “gorgeous days,” Hammer said — but rain might move in after that.
“Toward the weekend, things get a little unsettled,” Hammer said. “There will be a few showers or a thunderstorm at times over the weekend, but that’s still far away, and to try to nail down the timing on that now is simply not possible,” Hammer said.
