The weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Weather Underground)
Long Islanders will get a break from 30-degree weather soon.
Starting Wednesday, which brings sunny skies, temperatures will rise into the 40s on Long Island, the National Weather Service says. Wind chill, however, could make the temperature feel cooler.
There’s a slight chance of showers for Thursday, which also sees highs in the mid-40s, with windy conditions.
Looking ahead,...
Looking ahead, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said temperatures for Hanukkah and Christmas will be near normal and that “chances for a white Christmas are very low.”
