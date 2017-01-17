There's a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, forecasters say. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)
Expect a wee bit o’ rain for Tuesday on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain before noon.
Then a steadier rainfall is most likely from about 2 p.m. through late at night, with it tapering off starting Wednesday morning, the service’s Upton office said. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the “much needed rain” should last for about the next 24 hours with most areas getting anywhere from one-quarter to one-half-inch overall.
Daily highs are in the low 40s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 8 mph.
Patchy fog is likely overnight with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Winds shift to the east at 6 to 9 mph.
