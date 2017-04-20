Thursday is introducing unsettled weather, with showers in the morning, a break for the rest of the day, and a second round of showers expected later at night, forecasters say.
“Some wet weather to start our Thursday,” Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said on Instagram. “Grab the umbrella and watch for wet roads.”
In fact, he says, “On and off wet weather through Sunday,” though there’ll also be dry periods.
As of just before 5 a.m. light rain was falling at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where the temperature was registering at 49 degrees. The forecast for the day is for highs in the low 60s.
“Periods of light rain can be expected this morning with breaks in the precipitation and possibly the cloud cover this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.
Then, another round of showers, potentially with isolated thunderstorms, enters the picture Thursday night into Friday, which is looking at temperatures in the low 60s.
