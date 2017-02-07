Forecasters are keeping an eye on a storm that could dump as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow on Long Island on Thursday.

The storm is forecast during a week that will see a roller-coaster ride of weather, with a chance of rain into Tuesday night before the thermometer climbs to potential record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday.

As for Thursday, the highest snow totals are expected on the East End, but meteorologists said the track of the storm — and whether it will actually hit — will become clearer closer to Tuesday evening.

“There’s a warm front from the south and west that pushes through the area tonight followed by a cold front from the west,” said John Cristantello, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton.

Wednesday should be a dry day “for the most part,” Cristantello said.

But the big news is that on Wednesday the temperatures will range from 55 to 60 with the highest numbers predicted for Nassau County, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The record high at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 59 set in 2009.

“With enough sunshine we could get to 60,” Hoffman said.

Cristantello noted the low at night will be in the lower 30s and that the normal high for this time of year is about 40 with a low around 25.

Cristantello said there is a chance of more rain during the nighttime hours Wednesday that could turn into lots of snow, especially on the East End.

Hoffman said the snow is expected to start between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday and taper off during the afternoon. As of midafternoon Tuesday, it looked like the worst travel condition on Thursday would be between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Hoffman said.

“It looks like 4 to 8 inches of snow for Long Island,” Hoffman said.

Anything that happens shortly after midnight and more toward daybreak is likely to be snow, Cristantello said.

“It’s tough to say right now who will have the most snow, but there’s a better chance of seeing higher amounts the farther east you are,” Cristantello said.

A high in the lower to mid-30s is forecast with temperatures dropping at night to near 20.