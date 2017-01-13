Warm morning temperatures on Friday give way to colder air and chilly northwest winds, the National Weather Service said.
A cold front pushing east of Long Island is responsible for the temperature drop, which will last through Sunday, the service’s Upton office said.
Most Popular
“A brief chill for the weekend,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “There’s a chance of a little light snow Saturday evening, and it gets warmer and a little wet next week.”See alsoCheck weekend forecast
Daily highs of the mid 50s were in the early morning hours Friday. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40s, Hoffman said.
Winds blowing up to 20 mph will make daytime temperatures feel more like 30 degrees, the service said.
Friday night looks to be partly cloudy and cold, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s, Hoffman said.
Saturday opens with mostly cloudy skies, and light snow or flurries could develop during the late afternoon. There’s also a chance for overnight snow with little or no accumulation into Sunday morning.
Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and breezy with daily highs ranging from the high 30s to low 40s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.