Those greeting Wednesday, the first day of February, can expect “icy roads this morning. through midmorning when temperatures rise above freezing Island-wide,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Throw in early morning patchy dense fog in Suffolk County, and it’s advisable for drivers to use special caution, the National Weather Service said.
“Use caution if traveling this morning as any untreated road surface may be icy,” the service said in a special weather statement. “Some secondary roads may remain snow covered as well.”See alsoCheck live radarSee alsoCheck live traffic for your commute
Wednesday goes on to bring mostly cloudy skies, with highs around the mid 40s and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph, Hoffman said.
That’s after Tuesday’s light snowfall, which dropped from 2 1⁄2 inches in East Shoreham down to 0.8 inches in Patchogue, the weather service said.
As of just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 31 degrees, feeling more like 24 with windchill, according to the weather service.
Wednesday night brings the “chance of stray rain or snow shower through 10 p.m.,” Hoffman said, with overnight lows around 29 degrees.
