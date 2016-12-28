Wednesday across Long Island gets mostly sunshine but with a burst of cold northwest air, the National Weather Service said.

Daily highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but windchill values will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees, the service’s Upton office said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Winds are at 9 to 14 mph, decreasing slightly during the nighttime hours.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman called for breezy, chilly conditions Wednesday with much needed rain on Thursday.

Overnight lows Wednesday are in the low 30s, giving way to clouds and periods of rain Thursday morning, Hoffman said.

Winter HolidaysWe want to see how you're celebrating winter!

The service said rain is likely before 8 a.m. before gradual clearing and daily highs once again in the low to mid 40s.