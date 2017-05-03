Sunshine is expected across Long Island Wednesday and into Thursday, but then the wet weather returns, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should hit a high near 64 degrees, with west winds at 13 to 16 mph, the weather service said.

“It’s a mixture of sun and clouds,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Thursday will start sunny, but there is a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday night, followed by rain Friday, when there’s the possibility of a thunderstorm after 9 a.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The wet weather might continue into the weekend and Monday. There is a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday, a 30 percent chance of showers after noon Sunday and a 30 percent chance of showers Monday, the weather service said.

Family20 rainy day activities for families on LI

There is a small craft advisory for Long Island waters and the New York Harbor from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday as wind gusts up to 25 knots and seas could run up to five feet higher, the weather service said.