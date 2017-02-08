A fast-moving snowstorm is expected on Long Island, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning from midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Thursday’s morning commute will be rather treacherous as the snow will come down moderate to heavy at times during this time frame,” the service’s forecast discussion says. “Travel is not recommended with blizzard conditions possible at times.” That’s as moderate to heavy snow could last through the late morning.

The most likely snowfall amounts, as of early Wednesday morning, are 6 to 10 inches, locally higher, with those higher amounts dependent, in part, on where bands of heavy snow set up, a factor that can’t be determined beforehand, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Those bands could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches, possibly even more, per hour, the service said, with visibility reduced at times to a half to a quarter of a mile or less

Snow amounts will also be affected by how long rain lasts at the onset of the storm, before turning to snow, he said.

North winds could be gusting to 30 to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Look for “a wintry mix and snow developing between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, with moderate to heavy snowfall from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snow is expected to start tapering off from west to east in the 3 to 6 p.m. range.

All this is to come as a head-snapping follow-up to especially mild conditions during the day Wednesday, which could see record-breaking highs.

Wednesday starts off with early morning patchy fog, expected through around daybreak, forecasters say.

There’s also a slight chance of rain in the morning giving way to partly cloudy, then sunny skies, and well above-normal temperatures, according to the service.

Temperatures are forecast to head up to around 58 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, challenging the daily record of 59, set in 2009.