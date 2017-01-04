Wednesday is set to bring some cloudy skies as temperatures rise to the mid-50s, forecasters say.
Conditions shift, though, as a cold front moves through later in the day, “dramatically lowering temperatures and strengthening winds and gusts,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
That means late afternoon gusts as high as around 40 mph and temperatures heading down to about the mid 20s overnight Wednesday into Thursday, feeling colder thanks to windchill, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
Thursday brings increasing clouds, with highs in the mid 30s, feeling colder with the windchill.
Of course, “it does get really cold this time of year,” Hoffman said, with the normal high at this point 39 degrees and the normal low 24.
For Friday, light snow and snow showers are in the forecast for the morning hours, tapering off toward evening, Hoffman said.
No significant accumulation is expected as of the early Wednesday forecast.
