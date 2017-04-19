Wednesday takes a another step lower on the temperature scale, with highs around the low 50s expected, forecasters say.
Here’s how Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, put it in a tweet: “Sunday 80s, Monday 70s, Tuesday 60s, today temps in the 50s.”
That’s as “winds off the water” — with water temperatures of 45 to 50 degrees — “will make it feel much cooler,” he said.
As of just before 5 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 42 degrees, with overcast skies and winds from the northeast of 5 mph.
Skies are dry during the day, but showers are likely mainly after midnight, the National Weather Service said, with scattered showers for Thursday, when temperatures head up to the upper 50s.
