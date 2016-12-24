Despite a wet morning, Santa — and Long Island — should see clear skies by Saturday night.
Light rain will stick around until the afternoon, when high temperatures will reach the mid-40s, said meteorologist Carlie Buccola, with the National Weather Service in Upton.
“It’ll clear sometime this afternoon, though clouds will linger,” she said.
Matt Hammer, a meteorologist with News 12 Long Island, said to expect the rain to taper off around 1 to 3 p.m.
“Our rain will end from west to east and we will start to see breaks in the clouds shortly after the rain ends,” he said.
Saturday also may not be the best day to be out on the water — a small craft advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for the South Shore.
Skies will clear overnight for a sunny start to Christmas Day and the second day of Hanukkah, Buccola said. Highs will again stay around average, with temperatures around the mid-40s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.