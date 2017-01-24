Continuing rain, gusty but diminishing winds and another chance for minor to moderate coastal flooding — that’s what Long Islanders are waking up to Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

That’s as a strong coastal system remains just to the south of Long Island and is expected to linger through the day, said Carlie Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

“Flooding will be the issue this morning during high tides,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected for Atlantic beaches and South Shore bays, with a coastal flood warning issued by the weather service in effect through 11 a.m.

Those on the North Shores of Nassau and western Suffolk can expect localized minor coastal flooding.

“Expect gusty northerly winds today, however the winds gradually diminish through the afternoon, the weather service said in its regional summary.

At shortly before 6 a.m., winds of 25 mph, gusting to 37, were recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with a temperature of 40 degrees, feeling more like 29 because of the windchill.

In all, the airport has seen about an inch of rain, with light rain continuing to fall.

The heaviest precipitation has moved out, Buccola said, though there could be a few moderate bands coming through during the day. Other than that, Long Island can expect light rain or drizzle, she said.

Major roads seemed to be faring well at the start of the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 5 a.m., two lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway were closed at Bay Parkway because of flooding, according to the state Department of Transportation website, informny.com.

After reporting thousands of customers without power Monday, PSEG Long Island said about 1,500 customers were without power early Tuesday, according to the utility’s online outage map.