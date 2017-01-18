It’s a damp and cloudy Wednesday across Long Island with daily highs in the mid-40s, forecasters said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said to expect a few spotty showers with winds from the north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

The National Weather Service said a morning of possibly drizzle or light rain could give way to areas of patchy fog during the daytime hours.

Clouds stick around during the nighttime, and there’s a chance of stray showers, Hoffman said. Overnight lows are in the mid-30s with winds subsiding just a bit, he said.

Thursday opens with clouds, but conditions improve with sunshine gradually taking over. Daily highs in the low 50s are forecast.

