It’s a damp and cloudy Wednesday across Long Island with daily highs in the mid-40s, forecasters said.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said to expect a few spotty showers with winds from the north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
The National Weather Service said a morning of possibly drizzle or light rain could give way to areas of patchy fog during the daytime hours.
Clouds stick around during the nighttime, and there’s a chance of stray showers, Hoffman said. Overnight lows are in the mid-30s with winds subsiding just a bit, he said.
Thursday opens with clouds, but conditions improve with sunshine gradually taking over. Daily highs in the low 50s are forecast.
