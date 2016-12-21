On the shortest day of the year — and first day of winter — skies turn mostly cloudy into the overnight, with cloudy conditions forecast to continue into Thursday, the National Weather Service says.
There’s a slight chance of showers in the morning hours, with some sunshine in the picture later in the day that’s expected to see highs in the mid-40s, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.
Prospects for Friday are for sunny skies, also with highs in the mid-40s.
Saturday, though, brings a 70 percent chance of rain, with a quarter to a half-inch possible, according to the weather service.
Sunday, Christmas Day, is looking to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s. As for any thoughts of a white Christmas, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman says the chance is “near zero.”
