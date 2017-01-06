With a second round of snow on the horizon for Saturday, a winter storm warning has been issued for eastern Long Island by the National Weather Service, forecasting accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
The warning, in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, says that snow covered roads and visibilities reduced to half a mile or less will make traveling hazardous, this for areas east of the William Floyd Parkway.
Western Suffolk County is under a winter weather advisory during that same time period, with 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast. That also means hazardous driving conditions that call for cautious driving, the weather service said.
Nassau County is looking at possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Any westward shift in the system’s track will lead to higher snowfall amounts, the weather service said.
Those in the storm warning area are advised to travel only in an emergency, the weather service said, and in that case, be prepared with an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle.
Temperatures will be in the 20s, with winds gusting up to 25 mph, meaning the dry, powdery snow is expected to blow and drift, the weather service said.
The system will be moving northeast across the area Saturday morning, with snow becoming heavy at times in the afternoon to evening over eastern Suffolk, the weather service said. Snow should be ending in the evening hours from west to east.
This storm comes on the heels of a system that dropped 1 to 4 inches – with the higher amounts on the East End – overnight Friday into the morning.
