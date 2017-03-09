A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern Suffolk County for late Thursday into Friday afternoon, with 4 to 7 inches of snow now predicted, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is in effect for Long Island east of the William Floyd Parkway from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday for the rest of the Island, telling of “hazardous, slippery travel,” thanks to periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain. The advisory calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect beginning at 10pm. 3-5" of snow overnight into Friday morning, heaviest during the Friday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/EuHnk2M75z — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 9, 2017

And morning commuters will be “right in the thick of it,” said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Drivers should use caution and be prepared for slippery roads and times when visibility will be reduced to half a mile, the weather service said.

Indeed, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bill Korbel agrees: Expect “a messy commute Islandwide.”

Those in eastern Suffolk are advised to travel only in an emergency, and if you must, stock your vehicle with a flashlight, as well as food and water, in case of emergency.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in a tweet that the Department of Public Works is pre-treating roads in preparation for the snow.

The snow is expected a day after sunny skies and mild temperatures: Just before 2 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 60 degrees, with winds from the northwest of 16 mph, gusting to 24 mph.